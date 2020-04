Officers of the Walana Anti-Corruption Unit and Dickwella Police Crimes Investigation Division succeeded in raiding a drug racket carried out in Nilwella – Dickwella.

This raid was carried out on a tip-off received by the Director of the Walana Anti-Corruption Unit Assistant Superintendent of Police.

During the raid, two women aged 30 and 37 together with 15 grams and 390 mg of heroin, were discovered.

The value of the quantity of heroin taken into Police custody is about Rs. 150,000.