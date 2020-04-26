An individual dead in an accident at Ibbankatuwa – Dambulla – two persons injured (photos)

In an accident that took place last night at Pelpatha – Ibbankatuwa – Dambulla one person died and two others sustained injuries.

When a motor cycle travelling from Dambulla towards Galewela tried to overtake a lorry travelling towards the same direction, the motor cyclist hit another motor cycle coming from the opposite direction, the Police said.

The motor cycle travelling towards Galewela had overturned on the road and it is said that both the rider and the pillion rider had hit the lorry.

Subsequently the pillion rider had succumbed to his injuries and the rider of the bike and the rider of the motor cycle which came from the opposite direction were admitted to the Dambulla Hospital having sustained injuries.

The Galewela Police said that the deceased individual was an 18 year old resident of Mankerni.

The driver of the lorry has been arrested in connection with the incident.