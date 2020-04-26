A driver of a well-known rice mill in Polonnaruwa and his assistant subjected to Corona Virus testing (video)

The driver and assistant of the lorry in which the Navy soldier reported to have contracted the Corona Virus travelled in from Dambulla to Hingurakgoda have been sent to the Polonnaruwa Hospital for the PCR test to be carried out.

Information is reported that this lorry belongs to the owner of a well-known rice mill in Polonnaruwa.

The driver of the lorry who was sent for PCR testing is a resident of R B 3 Zone in Hingurakgoda.

Meanwhile, Polonnaruwa Administrative Public Health Inspector said that members of the households of these persons have been sent for quarantine to the Punani Quarantine Center.