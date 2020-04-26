A new treatment against the Corona Virus to be explored - Donald Trump

The number of deaths due to the Corona Virus in America have almost reached 50,000.

The number infected in that country increased to 886,709.

As of now the total death toll in the world due to the Corona Virus is 191,074. The number of persons infected with the virus worldwide is 726,188.

The American Congress passed a massive relief fund Draft Bill yesterday of US Dollars Billion 484 to provide finances to small businessmen and hospitals in America facing the consequences of the spread of the Corona Virus.

The American Congress met yesterday subsequent to several weeks, as a result of the Corona Virus pandemic with the objective of getting the Financial Draft Bill passed.

Meanwhile, American President Donald Trump who recommended pharmaceuticals used for treatment of Malaria for the Corona Virus also made some other recommendations yesterday.

However, it has now been confirmed that the large stocks of the drug Hydroxychloroquin collected with great hope for the control of Covid-19 are of no use.

President Trump had asked the medical community yesterday at the media briefing held in the White House, whether something that works like disinfectants against germs cannot be found so that it can be injected into the bodies of infected persons to destroy the virus from within.

He had also inquired whether attacking the virus from outside like powerful infra-red rays could be used destroy the virus.

Anyhow, it is said that these recommendations by President Trump have been found fault with by the medical community.

They said that these steps could be harmful to patients.

However, a group of American Scientists have uncovered information to justify another proposal of President Trump’s regarding the Covid-19 virus.

That is that there is a possibility of strong sun light destroying the Corona Virus.

It is said that strong sun light, heat as well as high humidity is required.

Anyhow, it is the opinion of scientists that rays of the sun to destroy the Covid-19 virus will only be of assistance and not a treatment.

Also it has been reported that the drug Remdecivir which America experimented with to destroy the Covid-19 Virus was unsuccessful.

The World Health Organization has confirmed this and will be issuing a report on it in the near future.

A French Medical team has begun tests to find out whether Nicotine can be used to prevent the Corona Virus entering cells in the human body.

That is with the use of a study of smokers and non-smokers. An experiment was carried out by pasting Nicotine plasters on health workers to find out whether the Corona Virus will infect them less or not.

However, these scientists who emphasize the harmful effects of smoking, point out that it cannot be identified as an alternative to destroying the Corona Virus.

In France where the research was carried out, more than 75,000 persons die yearly due to smoking.

In the midst of the Corona Virus pandemic, a number of Islamic countries including Saudi Arabia commenced Ramazan fasting today.

The Saudi King’s palace announced that fasting will commence today subsequent to viewing the new moon.

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman expressed his regret about devotees being unable to come to mosques to participate in prayers in the face of restrictions because of the Corona Virus.

The world’s most populate Muslim state, Indonesia began the Ramazan fasting season today while restrictions on movement travel are in place.

However, Muslims in the state of Aceh in Indonesia have not taken into consideration the restrictions and it is reported that they engaged in prayer missions.