A proposal to cut off foreign debts of low-income earning countries, affected by the Corona Virus

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development has proposed that debts of about a trillion dollars be cut off in developing countries which have been affected by the Corona Virus.

They have pointed out that developing economies are facing serious crises due to the prices of export goods falling and the local exchange rate depreciating at a high rate.

The UN Conference further said that in 64 low-income earning countries a sum more than what is being spent on the Health System has to be paid back as debt.