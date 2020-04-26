Indian+Prime+Minister+Modi+says+that+self-sufficiency+is+a+lesson+learned+from+the+Covid-19+pandemic

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a video conference today with leaders of Grama Panchayath which is the grass roots level unit of regional administration, in the country.



They are providing active contribution to procedures against the Covid-19 virus in India.



They are the ones who are supplying food and drink to poverty stricken families and immigrant workers.



The Prime Minister launched a website as well for Grama Panchayath to get together and work jointly.



Addressing them Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the basic lesson Indian learned from the Covid-19 pandemic is self-sufficiency.



Meanwhile, with the death of a Covid-19 affected person, steps were taken to close about 300 shops in Asia’s largest Vegetables and Fruits Wholesale market in Asadpur Mandi in New Delhi.



The deceased was a 57 year old vendor.



There are about 2,800 such shops established in this market and there are thousands of people who come daily to purchase vegetables and fruits.



As of now the number of deaths due to the Covid-19 virus has increased to 722 and the total number of persons infected by the virus is 23,502.