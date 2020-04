Director of the Epidemiology Unit Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that the government has to spend more than 6000 rupees on carrying out the PCR test for each person, to confirm the Corona Virus.



The Director further said that in the future tests for PCR will have to be carried out by some private sector hospitals under the regulation of the Ministry of Health.



At the same time, Director General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said previously that the objective of getting the private sector involved is to increase the number of PCR tests being carried out daily to 1000.