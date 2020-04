A meeting of Chief Executive Officers of the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding postponing of international cricket matches in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, was held yesterday in Dubai.



On this occasion they agreed with Boards of Control for Cricket that the 20-20 cricket world cup championship to be held in Australia in October will be assessed further.



Accordingly, the championship has not been cancelled and a monthly assessment is scheduled to be carried out.



Sports critics point out that it is likely that a final decision could be arrived at regarding the 20-20 Cricket World Cup during the assessment in the month of June.