The ministry of power and energy says that due to the prevailing situation the electricity bills will be prepared only taking into the account the number of units used.



Issuing a communiqué the ministry noted that officials have been instructed to refrain from adding any additional charges for the electricity bill as well as from issuing red notices.



The communiqué further notes that accordingly the public should not fear of having to pay a large amount at once.



However the electricity board requests the public to settle the bills as soon as they are received.