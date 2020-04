Since the salinity of the Kalu Ganga has reduced with the rains, the Kalutara Regional Manager of the Operations and Maintenance Division Mahesh Munasinghe said that the piped water being distributed by the Water Supply Board is now suitable for drinking.

He said that during the period from the month of January up to 20 April only, five hundred thousand liters of water were delivered daily to a number of places including Beruwala, Dodangoda and Pothupitiya.