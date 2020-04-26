සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The general public should not be unduly worried regarding the covid-19 infection at Welisara - SL Navy

Friday, 24 April 2020 - 17:35

The Navy issuing a press reelase stated that upon confirmation that a naval person from Polonnnaruwa has been infected with the new coronavirus while on leave, the PCR test was conducted to gauge the spread of the disease among other naval personnel who were sharing the same mess and working at the office with the victim in Welisara Naval Complex as well as all his associates.

Further, the Navy stated that they have made prompt action to lockdown the Welisara Naval Complex due to health concerns. Nearly 4,000 naval personnel and their families (194 married quarters are located in the Welisara Naval Complex) have been isolated within the camp and they will be tested for the virus in accordance with the urgency to do so. In addition, a group of identified individuals who were on leave and recognized to be close links with the infected naval personnel has been brought back to the naval base.

In this backdrop, the Sri Lanka Navy is already engaged in well planned quarantine process in organizational level and its proceedings are currently underway going by the guidance of the health sector.

Therefore, as far as the health of naval personnel are concerned, the general public should not be unduly worried about this situation. Further, necessary action has been taken to temporarily confine naval personnel at homes if they are on leave, resume all naval operations at Welisara Navy Complex after health inspections and hospitalize and treat those contracted the virus.

Also, the Naval Headquarters has information of naval personnel who are away from bases on leave or official duties. Anyone who wants to know about any person who is on leave or out of the base may contact the following telephone numbers.

Operations Room Naval Headquarters;

Telephone - 0112445368/ 011719225

Fax - 0112441454

WhatsApp - 0772201365

E-mail - nhqdno@yahoo.com

