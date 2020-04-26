Attorney General’s Department seek clearance to resume work

Attorney General has sought clearance from the relevant authorities to gain access and resume work at the Attorney General’s department in the wake of PCR tests of all private security officers proving negative for Covid -19 .



A female security officer was tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result the premises of the Department had been declared as out of bounds to all staff.



However, six (06) private security personnel, who supposedly had contact with the said female security officer, were tested negative for Covid-19. Steps were also taken by the Colombo Municipal Council, to disinfect the premises.



The Additional Solicitor General (Administration) has written to the Director of the State Intelligence Service, on behalf of the Attorney General seeking guidance whether it is safe and permissible to permit officers and staff to visit the Attorney General's Department and resume their normal course of work.