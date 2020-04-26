Two+persons+arrested+with+49+kilos+of+Cannabis

Two suspects together with more than 49 kilos of Cannabis have been taken into custody.



They were arrested during a joint operation carried out by the Navy and the Police Special Task Force at Ussella and Kudawewa in Thanamalvila.



When a suspicious person was searched at Ussella during the raid more than 7 kilos of Cannabis were found in his possession.



Based on information received from him, another individual was taken into custody in Kudawewa and he had in his possession 42 kilos of Cannabis.



They have been identified as residents of Kudawewa and they have been handed over to the Koslanda Police together with the stock of Cannabis for further investigation.