Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 379

Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total therefore has increased to 379 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
With the previous five (05) persons diagnosed, today 11 people have been reported and all these 11 persons are reported to be from the Banadaranaike Watte in Colombo -12.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-24 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 379
Recovered and discharged - 107
Active cases – 265
New Cases for the day- 11
Observation in Hospitals - 183
Total Deaths – 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 120
- Kalutara 58
- Puttalam 35
- Gampaha 33
- Jaffna 16
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
24-Apr
|
11*
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
19-Apr
|
17
|
18-Apr
|
10
|
17-Apr
|
06
|
16-Apr
|
00
|
15-Apr
|
05
|
14-Apr
|
15
|
13-Apr
|
08
|
12-Apr
|
11
|
11-Apr
|
02
|
10-Apr
|
07