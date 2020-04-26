Another+four+sailors+sent+for+self-quarantine

Expressing her views to the Hiru News Division further she said further that these four sailors will be subject to the PCR test either today or tomorrow.
Friday, 24 April 2020 - 17:39
Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, pledged Rs. 200 Million for urgently required ICU capacity development in hospitals... Read More
The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More
Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More