Thirty (30) more Navy personnel from the Welisara Navy camp diagnosed with Coronavirus (Video)

Friday, 24 April 2020 - 17:40

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that 30 more naval personnel attached to the Welisara Navy camp have tested positive for COVID- 19 today (24).

With the 30 Navy personnel confirmed as at yesterday (23), a total of 60 navy soldiers have so far been confirmed for covid-19 from the Welisara Navy camp.

Yesterday (23), Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that 29 Navy personnel at the Welisara Navy camp was diagnosed with the covid -19 virus, in addition to the sailor from Polonnaruwa who was tested positive for COVID- 19 on the 22nd of April 2020.

PCR tests were conducted yesterday after a navy soldier was confirmed for coronavirus infection on Wednesday (22), and the 29 navy personnel were diagnosed from these tests. 

The Army Commander said that PCR tests for the Welisara Navy personnel will be conducted tomorrow as well.

Background
A soldier at Welisara Navy Camp in Pulasthigama, Polonnaruwa was first diagnosed with coronavirus. Accordingly, the health authorities of the area have taken measures to isolate 12 villages in Lankapura Divisional Secretariat area.

The driver of the lorry belonging to a private rice mill that the Soldier had traveled from Dambulla to Minneriya had also been sent in for a PCR test at the Polonnaruwa General Hospital. The Polonnaruwa District Medical Officer of Health Jayantha Chandrasiri directed the residents of his home to the Poonani Quarantine Center.

 

Meanwhile, 34 persons belonging to 16 families in Meegalewa, Kurunegala who were in contact with a coronavirus infected soldier and another soldier from Welisara Navy Camp, have been subjected to self-quarantine.

 

Meanwhile, Embilipitiya Chief Public Health Inspector Lal Bandara stated that 5 Navy Personnel from Moraketiya, Embilipitiya area serving in the camp have been sent to self-quarantine today.

 

Matale District Health Services Director Sepali Wickramatilaka stated that four Navy personnel attached to the Welisara Navy Camp who are residents of Matale, have also been subjected to self-quarantine. She said that they will be referred for the PCR testing.

 

Public health authorities have taken steps to shut down a restaurant in Keppetipola, Welimada, where two soldiers who had links with a Navy soldier at Welisara camp had gone to purchase food.

 

Meanwhile, several Navy Personnel living in the Ampara District have returned home on leave. Ampara Regional Medical Officer Prasanga Serasinghe stated that they are conducting investigations to ascertain whether they have been in contact with the soldiers at the Welisara camp.

 

One soldier from the Welisara Navy camp was sent to the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital for examination since he showed symptoms of the virus infection. 

Restrictions on travel to the Uhana and Damana areas was imposed this morning, and the operation to identify the people he was closely associated with continues. Police Media Spokesperson SP Jaliya Senaratne stated that accordingly, entry to and exit from the area has been restricted.

 

Nearly 4,000 naval personnel and their families (194 married quarters are located in the Welisara Naval Complex) have been isolated within the camp and they will be tested for the virus in accordance with the urgency to do so.

 

In addition, a group of identified individuals who were on leave and recognized to be close links with the infected naval personnel has been brought back to the naval base.

 

Also, the Naval Headquarters has information of naval personnel who are away from bases on leave or official duties. Anyone who wants to know about any person who is on leave or out of the base may contact the following telephone numbers.

 

The relevant information can be obtained by dialing 0112 445 368 or 0117 192 251.


