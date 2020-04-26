Covid -19 infected persons: Sri Lanka Country total increases to 414

The country total of Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infected persons have increased to 414 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

46 new persons have been diagnosed today including the Navy personnel that were diagnosed with covid-19 from the Welisara camp.

This is the highest daily count so far for covid 19 infections reported in Sri Lanka. 38 new cases were reported yesterday (23 April) .

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-24 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 414

Recovered and discharged - 107

Active cases – 300

New Cases for the day- 46

Observation in Hospitals - 183

Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 130

Kalutara 58

Puttalam 35

Gampaha 33

Jaffna 16