All+Island+Police+curfew+from+8.00+pm+

Police curfew will be re-imposed at 8.00 pm today, (24th April) and continue until 5.00 am on Monday, April 27th.

The ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam was extended until 5.00am on Monday, April 27th while curfew was lifted in the rest of the country from the 22 April from 5.00am to 8.00pm daily.



In all these districts, except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam curfew was effective from 8.00pm to 5.00am until Friday, the April 24th and was re-imposed at 8.00pm on Friday, the 24th April which will continue until 5.00am on Monday, April 27th.



However, the government has not issued a notification yet about lifting the curfew in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam.

Meanwhile, DIG Ajith Rohana stated that special police teams have been deployed to carry out rapid raids during the weekend.

There are 36,787 persons arrested so far for curfew violations.

Meanwhile our correspondent stated that a tense situation has arisen today as there were allegations that the Rs.5000 allowance given to low income families in the Galudapitiya Grama Niladhari Division in Wattala have not been properly disbursed.

Our correspondent said that although a large number of people had come to the Hatton - Norwood Grama Niladhari office to receive the allowance of Rs.5000, the Grama Niladhari had not turned up. The people had been agitated and blocked the Hatton - Bogawantalawa road in protest.



