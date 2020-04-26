Coronavirus infected pregnant mother in Colombo - Child pronounced dead

A pregnant woman who was infected with the coronavirus was the 415 person to be diagnosed. The child she was carrying in her womb has died according to the Ministry of Health.



She is a resident of Maradana and is being treated at the De Zoysa Hospital in Colombo.

The country total has increased to 415 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-24 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 415

Recovered and discharged - 109

Active cases – 298

New Cases for the day- 47

Observation in Hospitals - 183

Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 130

Kalutara 58

Puttalam 35

Gampaha 33

Jaffna 16