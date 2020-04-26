Samagi Janabalavegaya critical of the Health Minister - Pohottuwa criticizes Rajitha

Samagi Janabalavegaya states the health Minster Pavithra Wanniarchchi should resign from her post since she has been unable to control the spread of the coronavirus, even though she said that it will be controlled by the 19 April.
He also responded to the criticism made by former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne on the current government's actions.
Meanwhile, former state minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena said that if the former Minister of Health Rajitha Senaratne was the Minister of Health at present, there would be a great disaster in the country.
He also stated that investigations should be carried out regarding him in the future.