One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 416

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 416 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-24 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 416

Recovered and discharged - 109

Active cases – 300

New Cases for the day- 48

Observation in Hospitals - 183

Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 130

Kalutara 58

Puttalam 35

Gampaha 33

Jaffna 16