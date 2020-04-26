One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 416

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total therefore has increased to 416 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-24 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 416
Recovered and discharged - 109
Active cases – 300
New Cases for the day- 48
Observation in Hospitals - 183
Total Deaths – 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 130
- Kalutara 58
- Puttalam 35
- Gampaha 33
- Jaffna 16
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
24-Apr
|
48*
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
19-Apr
|
17
|
18-Apr
|
10
|
17-Apr
|
06
|
16-Apr
|
00
|
15-Apr
|
05
|
14-Apr
|
15
|
13-Apr
|
08
|
12-Apr
|
11
|
11-Apr
|
02
|
10-Apr
|
07