සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)

Friday, 24 April 2020 - 23:01

Britain+successfully+commences+testing+for+a+vaccine+to+combat+coronavirus+%28Video%29

The first Covid-19 immunization vaccine in the European region, which has become the epicenter of the Covid 19 virus, was clinically tested in Oxford. Volunteers for an experimental coronavirus vaccine trial have received their first doses.

Two volunteers were injected, as part of the first human trial while more than 800 volunteers recruited for the study.

Half will receive the Covid-19 vaccine, and half a control vaccine which protects against meningitis but not coronavirus.

The design of the trial means volunteers will not know which vaccine they are getting, though doctors will.

The vaccine was developed in under three months by a team at Oxford University. Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the Jenner Institute, led the pre-clinical research.

When the vaccine is administered to humans, it then enters the human cells and produces the antibacterial protein, which experts say is caused by an increase in anti-viral T cells.

When the vaccine is administered to humans, it then enters the human cells and produces the coronavirus spike protein, which experts say then promotes the immune system to produce antibodies and activate killer T -cells to destroy the infected cells.

If this vaccine proves successful, there will be a second round of trials on older people in the future

The Oxford Research team, who created the vaccine using technology they have previously used for successfully treating diseases such as Mers and Ebola, are 'confident' that the trial will pave the way for millions of vaccines being made available to the public by September according to foreign media reports.



Dialog Axiata Pledges Rs. 200 Million for ICU Development
Dialog Axiata Pledges Rs. 200 Million for ICU Development
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:35

Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, pledged Rs. 200 Million for urgently required ICU capacity development in hospitals... Read More

Two year old child knocked down by a motorcycle dies in Medirigiriya (Video)
Two year old child knocked down by a motorcycle dies in Medirigiriya (Video)
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:35

A child has died after being knocked by motorcycle in Medirigiriya. The incident had taken place when the child had gone to the canal to bath with his... Read More

Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:15

The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
GCE Ordinary Level results next week
26 April 2020
GCE Ordinary Level results next week

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.