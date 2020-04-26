Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)

The first Covid-19 immunization vaccine in the European region, which has become the epicenter of the Covid 19 virus, was clinically tested in Oxford. Volunteers for an experimental coronavirus vaccine trial have received their first doses.

Two volunteers were injected, as part of the first human trial while more than 800 volunteers recruited for the study.

Half will receive the Covid-19 vaccine, and half a control vaccine which protects against meningitis but not coronavirus.

The design of the trial means volunteers will not know which vaccine they are getting, though doctors will.

The vaccine was developed in under three months by a team at Oxford University. Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the Jenner Institute, led the pre-clinical research.

When the vaccine is administered to humans, it then enters the human cells and produces the coronavirus spike protein, which experts say then promotes the immune system to produce antibodies and activate killer T -cells to destroy the infected cells.

If this vaccine proves successful, there will be a second round of trials on older people in the future

The Oxford Research team, who created the vaccine using technology they have previously used for successfully treating diseases such as Mers and Ebola, are 'confident' that the trial will pave the way for millions of vaccines being made available to the public by September according to foreign media reports.