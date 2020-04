Prof. Ranjith Bandara of the Department of Economics at the University of Colombo states that the Covid-19 virus should be considered as a key turning point and measures should be taken to develop the economy.

He mentioned this at the ‘Rata saha Heta’ programme telecast on Hiru TV.

Minister Bandula Gunawardena and Senior Lecturer of the University of Colombo Dr. Jagath Wellawatte also participated in this program.