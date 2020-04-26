Weather forecast - Thundershowers in several places today

Showery condition over the island is likely to enhance temporary, to some extent after the 26 of April.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Mannar and Vauniya districts after 2.00 p.m.



Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.



General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.