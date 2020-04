US President Trump insisted he was being “sarcastic” when he seemingly suggested that household disinfectants could be used as a treatment for the novel coronavirus.



After signing the nearly 500 billion dollars “phase 3.5” coronavirus stimulus relief bill into law, the president was asked about comments he made during Thursday’s coronavirus task force briefing.



He said he was asking a question sarcastically to reporters in the room about disinfectants on the inside.



The president’s defense came after he and officials during Thursday's press conference discussed how light and disinfectants may have the potential to treat COVID-19.