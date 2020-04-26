Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 420

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 420 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile a total of 49 persons were diagnosed yesterday(24) which is the highest reported number on a single day.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-25 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 420

Recovered and discharged - 109

Active cases – 304

New Cases for the day- 03

Observation in Hospitals - 183

Total Deaths – 7



