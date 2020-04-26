Need transparency in Tests carried out to identify COVID-19 cases; GMOA

The Government Medical Officers Association requests Health Authorities to reveal to the country, the methodology followed with regard to carrying out tests to identify COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka.

Issuing a communiqué the GMOA said that Health Authorities have so far failed to reveal information pertaining to groups that are tested, priority groups and repeat testing.

The GMOA’s communiqué further goes on to say that when they called for increased testing, certain groups which called themselves experts took such requests lightly.