Sri+Lanka+Association+of+Government+Medical+Laboratory+Technologist+makes+an+allegation+

Sri Lanka Association of Government Medical Laboratory Technologist allege that the government is using various methods to prevent the full use of the testing capabilities.

President of the Association Ravi Kumudesh states that although there is a capacity to conduct about 2000 tests daily in the state laboratories, the number of tests carried out daily is only about 500 to 700.

He said that it is now almost four months since Coronavirus has been reported from Sri Lanka and only one PCR examination unit.

Also, the existing PCR units are not been fully utilised according to him.

Meanwhile, around 6,000 tests have been conducted at the Borella Medical Research Institute since the first patient was reported in Sri Lanka.

Total PCR tests done in Sri Lanka is reported to be over 12,000.