The police curfew will be effective all island from 8.00pm Friday, the April 24th until 5.00am on Monday, April 27th.



Therefore, curfew will continue to be in force during the weekend, April 25th and 26th.



According to the statement issued by the President's Media Division on the 20th April, the ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam was extended until 5.00am on Monday, April 27th.

However, the government has not issued a notification yet about lifting the curfew in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam.



Travelling to and from the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam is completely prohibited for every citizen.



Schools, universities, tuition classes and other education institutes and cinemas will remain closed until further notice. All forms of functions, pilgrimages and pleasure tours, carnivals, processions and meetings are banned until further notice.



Since the congregation of people is a hindrance to the preventive measures to control the spread of the virus, the Government also requests to suspend all religious festivals.

Meanwhile, DIG Ajith Rohana stated that special police teams have been deployed to carry out rapid raids during the weekend.



There are 36,962 persons arrested for curfew violations. Police Media Division further stated that 9,462 vehicles have been arrested during the period.