Four+suspects+remanded+for+the+murder+of+a+wildlife+officer+at+Inginiyagala

The suspects arrested in connection with the killing of a wildlife officer at Inginiyagala during a raid at the Galoya National Park have been remanded until 5th of this month.



They were produced before the Moneragala Magistrate's Court yesterday.



A 25 year old wildlife officer was killed when a group of poachers opened fire at the Galoya National Park in Dambagalla police division on the night of the 22nd.