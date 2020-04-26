Peliyagoda+Fish+market+open

The market will be open for wholesale trading.
He requested the businessmen to adhere to the health advice recommended by the Ministry of Health as they trade.
Saturday, 25 April 2020 - 8:12
Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, pledged Rs. 200 Million for urgently required ICU capacity development in hospitals... Read More
A child has died after being knocked by motorcycle in Medirigiriya. The incident had taken place when the child had gone to the canal to bath with his... Read More
The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More