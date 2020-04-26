World+leaders+launch+plan+to+speed+COVID-19+drugs+and+vaccine

World leaders pledged to accelerate work on tests, drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the globe, but the United States did not take part in the launch of the World Health Organization initiative.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa were among those who joined a video conference to launch what the WHO billed as a "landmark collaboration".

The aim is to speed development of safe and effective drugs, tests and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19.

Meanwhile, with the US coronavirus death toll topping 50,000 a handful of states took the first tentative steps at reopening for business, despite the disapproval of President Donald Trump and health experts.

The US COVID-19 death toll, the highest in the world, topped 50,000 yesterday, having doubled in 10 days.

Close to 20,000 people have died in hospital in the United Kingdom after testing positive for the new coronavirus as Britain approached a milestone it had hoped never to reach.

Britain has the fifth-worst official death toll in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France.

Global death toll currently stands at 195,920.