Saturday 25 April : Covid-19, World situation report

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,826,911 with 196,947 deaths. Meanwhile, 780,008 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,849,956 active patients around the world while 58,361 are in critical condition.

World leaders pledged to accelerate work on tests, drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the globe, while the United States did not take part in the launch of the World Health Organization initiative.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa were among those who joined the video conference to launch what the WHO billed as a "landmark collaboration". The aim is to speed development of safe and effective drugs, tests and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19.

USA death toll crosses 50,000

COVID 19, death toll in the US increased to 52,077. USA has over 777,675 active cases from their 923,076 reported cases, with only 93,324 recoveries to date.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

USA 923,076 - (52,077 deaths)

- (52,077 deaths) Spain 219,764 - (22,524 deaths)

- (22,524 deaths) Italy 192,994 - (25,969 deaths)

- (25,969 deaths) France 159,828 - (22,245 deaths)

- (22,245 deaths) Germany 154,999 - (5,760 deaths)

- (5,760 deaths) United Kingdom 143,464 - (19,506 deaths)

- (19,506 deaths) Turkey 104,912- (2,600 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

Iran 88,194 -(5,574 deaths)

-(5,574 deaths) China 82,804 -(4,632 deaths)

-(4,632 deaths) Russia 68,622 - (615 deaths)

- (615 deaths) Brazil 52,995- (3,670 deaths)

Global death count

The Global death count now stands at 190,654. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 52,077 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 52,077

Italy 25,969

Spain 22,524

France 22,245

UK 19,506

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

Belgium 6,679

Germany 5,760

Iran 5,574

China 4,632

Netherlands 4,289

Brazil 3,670

Turkey 2,600

Data source - compiled from worldometers.