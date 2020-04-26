සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Saturday 25 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Saturday, 25 April 2020 - 8:07

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,826,911 with 196,947 deaths. Meanwhile, 780,008 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,849,956      active patients around the world while 58,361 are in critical condition.

World leaders pledged to accelerate work on tests, drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the globe, while the United States did not take part in the launch of the World Health Organization initiative.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa were among those who joined the video conference to launch what the WHO billed as a "landmark collaboration". The aim is to speed development of safe and effective drugs, tests and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19.

USA death toll crosses 50,000

COVID 19, death toll in the US increased to 52,077. USA has over 777,675 active cases from their 923,076 reported cases, with only 93,324 recoveries to date.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

  • USA                      923,076-  (52,077 deaths)
  • Spain                    219,764-   (22,524 deaths)
  • Italy                      192,994-   (25,969 deaths)
  • France                  159,828-   (22,245 deaths)
  • Germany              154,999-   (5,760 deaths)
  • United Kingdom   143,464-   (19,506 deaths)
  • Turkey                  104,912-   (2,600 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

  • Iran                          88,194-(5,574 deaths)           
  • China                       82,804-(4,632 deaths)
  • Russia                     68,622-  (615 deaths)
  • Brazil                       52,995-  (3,670 deaths)

Global death count

The Global death count now stands at 190,654. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 52,077 deaths.  

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         52,077
  • Italy                          25,969
  • Spain                       22,524
  • France                     22,245                   
  • UK                           19,506

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

  • Belgium                      6,679
  • Germany                    5,760      
  • Iran                             5,574
  • China                         4,632
  • Netherlands               4,289
  • Brazil                         3,670       
  • Turkey                       2,600

Data source - compiled from worldometers.

