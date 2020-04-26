Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India

The highest number of coronavirus infections in India amounting to 1752 new cases, was reported yesterday. The total number of infected people in India has exceeded 24,000.

In the last 24 hours, 37 new coronavirus related deaths have been reported.

According to the Indian Ministry of Health, 4,748 coronavirus infected patients in India have recovered which is 20.57%.

They also stated that the speed of doubling the number of coronavirus infections in India is now every 10 days.

India's Health Ministry says it has controlled the spread since the doubling rate previously was 7.5 days.

Similarly, the Ministry of Health has said that no infections reported in the last 14 days in 80 districts of India is a sign that the coronavirus chain transmission has been curtailed.