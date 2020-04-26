Dead+body+found+in+Jaffna

The body of a former member of the Valikamam East Pradeshiya Sabha has been found floating in the sea in Thondamanaru, Mylandanai in Jaffna.

The body was found this morning (25) following a tip off received by the police.

According to the police, the relatives had informed the police that the PS member had gone missing and that the missing person's motorbike, mobile phone and national identity card had been found near the Hindu cemetery in Thondamanaru, Mylandanai in Jaffna.

The magisterial inquest into the body is to be conducted today and Valvettithurai police are conducting further investigations.