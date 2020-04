Tamil Nadu authorities have taken steps to tighten the lockdown of five cities including Chennai.



Tamil Nadu is one of the major centers of coronavirus spread in India.



About 1,600 people have been infected with the virus in Tamil Nadu and 20 deaths have been reported.



State Chief Minister Palaniswami said yesterday that strict limits will be enforced in the cities of Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore from Sunday morning for a period of four days .



Similarly, the cities of Tirupur and Salem will be closed for 3 days.



During this time, residents are unable to buy food or leave their homes.