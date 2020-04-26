සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

SriLankan Airlines extends temporary suspension of scheduled passenger flights

Saturday, 25 April 2020 - 11:12

SriLankan Airlines have extended the temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger flights till 15th of May 2020 in view of the global travel restrictions imposed by the destinations they operate to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Airlines’ cargo services will continue to operate from its worldwide network and special flights as and when required according to the Airlines.

SriLankan Airlines, however, said that cargo services will continue in supplying essential drugs, medical equipment and other essential services in accordance with the existing worldwide network, to assist the government.

For further information, passengers have been advised to contact their travel/issuing agent, the nearest SriLankan Airlines office or SriLankan Airlines 24 Hour Contact Center on +94117771979.

In a communication issued by the of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka previously, they informed all online and offline carriers that according to instructions received from Sri Lanka Health Authorities, all international Airports in Sri Lanka will continue to be closed for the operation of inbound international commercial passenger flights (i.e. arrivals) until further notice.

The notice further stated that during the closure period the following will be permitted:

  • Aircraft Departures with passengers originating from Colombo, Stop overs, transit passengers or visiting tourists.
  • Emergency Diversions to BIA.
  • Freighter Operations and humanitarian flights to BIA.
  • Technical landings at BIA.
  • Inbound ferry flights (without passengers) at BIA.

Airlines were strictly instructed to follow the above instructions and other instructions sent previously.

 

