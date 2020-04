The Nallathanniya Wildlife Office officials today (25) managed to rescue a mountain leopard found trapped in a tea estate in the Darawala Estate area in Hatton, Dickoya.

The leopard that was caught in a hunter’s trap was rescued yesterday (24).

According to wildlife officials, the six-year-old leopard was a well-developed animal.

The leopard was taken to Randenigala Veterinary Hospital for further treatment.