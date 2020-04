A Samurdhi officer and a Grama Sevaka were assaulted in the Dematapitiya area in Arachchikattuwa, Puttalam.

The Samurdhi officers of the Puttalam District are to make a decision regarding withdrawing from the duties of handing over the five-thousand-rupee allowance.

Samurdhi officers have been assaulted at four places in the Puttalam district during the past few days.