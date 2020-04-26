Introducing a new loan facility for the businesses adversely affected by the covid - 19, under the 'Saubagya Covid - 19 Renaissance Facility'

Having identified the national importance of reviving the businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in order to contain the hampering of living conditions of the Sri Lankans and the economic growth of the country as a whole, CBSL under the instructions of the Government of Sri Lanka has introduced a new refinance facility for the businesses adversely affected by the covid-19 outbreak, under the Saubagya (Prosperity) Loan Scheme ('Saubagya Covid-19 Renaissance Facility')The Central Bank's website states that this loan scheme is being implemented under the Saubhagya covid 19 Renaissance Credit Facility.
Any business operating in the country prior to the covid 19 pandemic can apply to meet operating capital requirements for a period of two months. The repayment period will include a grace period of 6 months. The locan will be given at an annual concessionary interest rate of 4 percent
The Main Features of 'Saubagya Covid - 19 Renaissance Facility' according to the CBSL website is as follows;
Implementation Agency - Regional Development Department of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Areas of Operation - All island
Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) - Licensed Banks
Maximum Loan Limit - Two months working capital requirement
Eligible borrowers
- Any Income Generating Activity/Economic Activity conducted/carried prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, as stated in the Section 2 of the Monetary Board Circular No. 05 of 2020.
- Loans will be granted to facilitate working capital requirements of the eligible sub-borrowers for their existing Income Generating/Economic Activity.
Interest Rate payable to the PFI by the Borrower - 4% per annum
Grace Period
- Maximum duration of six (06) months depending on the nature of the activity
- Sub-borrowers are not required to pay both capital and interest during the grace period
Repayment Period - Maximum duration of twenty-four (24) months including the grace period
Collateral - The viability of the economic activity should be given priority. However, PFIs may obtain suitable collateral to mitigate the credit risk relating to credit facilities.
