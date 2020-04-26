Introducing a new loan facility for the businesses adversely affected by the covid - 19, under the 'Saubagya Covid - 19 Renaissance Facility'

Having identified the national importance of reviving the businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in order to contain the hampering of living conditions of the Sri Lankans and the economic growth of the country as a whole, CBSL under the instructions of the Government of Sri Lanka has introduced a new refinance facility for the businesses adversely affected by the covid-19 outbreak, under the Saubagya (Prosperity) Loan Scheme ('Saubagya Covid-19 Renaissance Facility')

The Central Bank's website states that this loan scheme is being implemented under the Saubhagya covid 19 Renaissance Credit Facility.Any business operating in the country prior to the covid 19 pandemic can apply to meet operating capital requirements for a period of two months. The repayment period will include a grace period of 6 months. The locan will be given at an annual concessionary interest rate of 4 percent

Implementation Agency - Regional Development Department of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Areas of Operation - All island

Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) - Licensed Banks

Maximum Loan Limit - Two months working capital requirement

Eligible borrowers

Any Income Generating Activity/Economic Activity conducted/carried prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, as stated in the Section 2 of the Monetary Board Circular No. 05 of 2020.

Loans will be granted to facilitate working capital requirements of the eligible sub-borrowers for their existing Income Generating/Economic Activity.

Interest Rate payable to the PFI by the Borrower - 4% per annum

Grace Period

Maximum duration of six (06) months depending on the nature of the activity

Sub-borrowers are not required to pay both capital and interest during the grace period

Repayment Period - Maximum duration of twenty-four (24) months including the grace period

Collateral - The viability of the economic activity should be given priority. However, PFIs may obtain suitable collateral to mitigate the credit risk relating to credit facilities.

