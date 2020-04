A group of researchers at the Sri Jayawardanapura University have found that the strain of COVID-19 spreading in Sri Lanka belongs to the ‘A’ variant.

It is the same strain that is spreading in the US and Australia.

The research says that COVID-19 has 3 strains namely A,B and C.

The research team was led by Professor Neelika Malavige with the participation of Dr. Chandima Jeewandara and other research scientists attached to the Faculty of Medical Sciences at University of Sri Jayewardenepura.