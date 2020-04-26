Man+killed+after+falling+into+a+drain+dug+for+the+laying+of+water+pipes+in+Vavuniya

A person was killed after falling into a drain dug for the laying of pipes in the Barathipuram area in Vavuniya.

According to our correspondent a 68-year-old resident of Bharathipuram has died in this incident.

He was on his way back from a relative’s place riding his bicycle when he had fallen into the drain full of water.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that his head was stuck in mud after falling into the drain.

The body has been sent to the Vavuniya Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Vavuniya Police are conducting further investigations.