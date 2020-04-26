Monk+arrested+for+assaulting+Police+Inspector

A Buddhist monk has been arrested by police for allegedly assaulting a police inspector at the Wariyapola Police Station.

The police media unit stated that the monk has been arrested this morning and has been released on bail after being produced before the Wariyapola Magistrate's Court.

The monk was charged for coming into the police station and assaulting the Inspector of Police and being violent at the police station and violating quarantine laws.

The attack had taken place on the 20th and the two suspects who had been arrested earlier had been remanded.