සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Department of Motor Traffic to reopen several services

Saturday, 25 April 2020 - 16:59

Department+of+Motor+Traffic+to+reopen+several+services

It has been decided to formulate a formal mechanism to restart the normal services of the Department of Motor Traffic except in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara Districts.

This will be in keeping with the appropriate health care guidelines recommended by the Government.

Accordingly, following the instructions given by the Presidential Secretariat and the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, services of the Department of Motor Traffic will commence on Monday (27) except the districts that is under indefinite curfew.

The department announced that these services will be carried out in accordance with the instructions given by the government and that the minimum number of employees will report to work in accordance with hygiene procedures.

They stated that the public should first reserve a date and time to before coming to the department for any service from the department.

The Department of Motor Traffic states that it is not possible to obtain their services at the discretion of the people by coming to the department without prior appointment under these circumstances.

The telephone numbers of the relevant District Offices have been provided to make appointments.

All dates and times will be reserved only on a "first come first served" basis.

The department further stated that since the travel between the districts is further restricted, each district office is currently providing services only to the clients residing in the district.

Everyone who comes to obtain these services should bring an identity card, such as a National Identity Card or Passport, to prove their identity.

According to the health authority guidelines the person should be in good health and have to wear protective face masks.

Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Sumith C.K. Alahakoon said that the people who do not comply with health guidelines will be turned away and no services will be provided even if they have made a prior appointment.

The Department of Motor Traffic emphasizes that it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure that maximum protection and guidelines are adhered so that the office premises are kept safe without a risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Dialog Axiata Pledges Rs. 200 Million for ICU Development
Dialog Axiata Pledges Rs. 200 Million for ICU Development
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:35

Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, pledged Rs. 200 Million for urgently required ICU capacity development in hospitals... Read More

Two year old child knocked down by a motorcycle dies in Medirigiriya (Video)
Two year old child knocked down by a motorcycle dies in Medirigiriya (Video)
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:35

A child has died after being knocked by motorcycle in Medirigiriya. The incident had taken place when the child had gone to the canal to bath with his... Read More

Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:15

The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
GCE Ordinary Level results next week
26 April 2020
GCE Ordinary Level results next week

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.