Department+of+Motor+Traffic+to+reopen+several+services

It has been decided to formulate a formal mechanism to restart the normal services of the Department of Motor Traffic except in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara Districts.

This will be in keeping with the appropriate health care guidelines recommended by the Government.

Accordingly, following the instructions given by the Presidential Secretariat and the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, services of the Department of Motor Traffic will commence on Monday (27) except the districts that is under indefinite curfew.

The department announced that these services will be carried out in accordance with the instructions given by the government and that the minimum number of employees will report to work in accordance with hygiene procedures.

They stated that the public should first reserve a date and time to before coming to the department for any service from the department.

The Department of Motor Traffic states that it is not possible to obtain their services at the discretion of the people by coming to the department without prior appointment under these circumstances.

The telephone numbers of the relevant District Offices have been provided to make appointments.

All dates and times will be reserved only on a "first come first served" basis.

The department further stated that since the travel between the districts is further restricted, each district office is currently providing services only to the clients residing in the district.

Everyone who comes to obtain these services should bring an identity card, such as a National Identity Card or Passport, to prove their identity.

According to the health authority guidelines the person should be in good health and have to wear protective face masks.

Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Sumith C.K. Alahakoon said that the people who do not comply with health guidelines will be turned away and no services will be provided even if they have made a prior appointment.

The Department of Motor Traffic emphasizes that it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure that maximum protection and guidelines are adhered so that the office premises are kept safe without a risk of spreading the coronavirus.