Is the dog a carrier of coronavirus? The truth revealed (video)

Professor Asoka Dangolla of the University of Peradeniya says that although it has long been known that corona infection is common in dogs and other animals in Sri Lanka, it has not been tested whether covid-19 has infected an animal in Sri Lanka and there has been no finding that an animal has been infected with coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

He noted, however, that respiratory symptoms in a particular dog may be similar to the respiratory symptoms in humans.

He said that although several dogs, cats and lions have been infected with covid-19 virus in some countries in the world, no human has been infected by an animal.

Professor Asoka Dangolla further stated that therefore we should not have any difference to the love of dogs and that dogs should not be considered as carriers of the virus.