Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts extended;

The ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will remain in force until 5.00 am on Monday, May 04th, according to the President's Media Unit.



Curfew in other districts lifted on Monday 27 April at 5.00 am;

(Matale, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Moneragala, Ratnapura, Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara)

Curfew in all other districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts, will be lifted at 5.00 am Monday, April 27 and re-imposed at 8.00 pm on the same day.



Thereafter, the curfew in these districts will be effective only between 8.00 pm to 5.00 am every day until Friday 1st of May.

Guidelines for work and movement

According to a press release issued by the President's Media Unit, the curfew regulations will be relaxed for the public and private sector entities in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts from the 4th of May enabling them to resume work even if curfew is in force.

State organizations including Departments, Corporations and Boards as well as factories, construction enterprises, offices, vegetable and fish stalls and retail outlets belonging to the private sector are permitted to function.



The private sector entities should open for work at 10.00 am daily. During the next week, heads of the both state and private sector organizations should plan out their operations to be carried out from May 4th onwards.



The President's Media Unit stated that only 1/3rd of the total workforce of each state organization such as Departments, Corporations and Boards are required to report for work. The head of each organization should ensure that only the minimum required number of employees are called for work irrespective of the essentiality of the service it provides.



All the employees of the state sector entities who are not required to report for work in office should work from their homes. The responsibility to decide who should come to office and who should work from home lies with head of each organization. The Head has the freedom to select a different set of employees each day.

As a measure to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus the public should stop unnecessarily coming to the roads and gathering at various other places.

Buses belonging to Sri Lanka Transport Board and railway carriages can only transport employees who are reporting for work. Civilians except those who are essentially required to report to work should remain in their homes.

COVID – 19 prevention health recommendations should strictly be adhered to during office hours, public transport and inside shops. They include disinfection, wearing masks, washing hand from time to time and maintaining social distance. The Police and the security forces will vigilantly observe whether these guidelines are followed.

Traveling between districts is strictly limited only to official and other essential purposes. Schools, universities, tuition classes and other education institutes and cinemas will remain closed until further notice.

People are allowed to leave their homes only to purchase essential items such as food and medicines. They should select the closest outlet located within walking distance from their homes to make such purchases.

Measures recommended by the health authorities to control the spread of the coronavirus should strictly be adhered during open office hours and when transporting people, including all shops. This includes disinfecting, wearing face masks and regularly washing hands and maintaining social distance.

The President’s Media Division stated that the police and security forces will be vigilant to see if anyone violates the above rules.

Permission to leave the house based on ID numbers

Permission for individuals to leave the house for even essential needs will only be allowed based on the last digit of the National Identity Card. Accordingly, only those who have either 1 or 2 as the last digit on their NIC will be allowed to leave on Mondays. Similarly, people can only leave their homes based on the last digit of their ID card on different days of the week.



This is how permission will be granted to leave home for the rest of the week.

Monday: Those who have 1 or 2 as the last digit on the national ID cards

Tuesday: Those who have 3 or 4 as the last digit on the national ID cards

Wednesday: Those who have 5 or 6 as the last digit on the national ID cards

Thursday: Those who have 7 or 8 as the last digit on the national ID cards

Friday: Those who have 9 or 0 as the last digit on the national ID cards.



Movements between districts will not be allowed except for essential services including office work.

Schools, universities, tuition classes remain closed - no trips and religious ceremonies

Schools, universities, tuition classes and other education institutes and cinemas will remain closed until further notice.



All forms of functions, pilgrimages and pleasure tours, carnivals, processions and meetings are banned until further notice. Since the congregation of people is a hindrance to the preventive measures to control the spread of the virus, the Government also requests to suspend all religious festivals.



Isolated areas

If any area where the curfew has been relaxed happens to be identified as a risk village or a zone, curfew will be re-imposed limiting only to such area. No one will be permitted to enter or leave areas designated as isolated.

If an area is designated as an isolated area entry or exit is totally prohibited, no one will be allowed to enter or leave from these areas which have been declared isolated.

Essential goods

Measures introduced by the Government during the initial stages of the spread of the virus to continuously supply essential goods and services in order to ensure an uninterrupted day-to-day life will be further strengthened.

Citizen’s responsibilities

The pandemic should be controlled fully to protect the civilians against the virus. At the same time, it is imperative to revive the economy which has been disrupted. These objectives can be achieved only with the cooperation of the citizenry.

The government stated that the cooperation that people can extend is to understand the severity of the disease while always remaining at homes and 100% adherence to the health guidelines.

The prime objective of all these measures including imposing curfew is to protect the people from this pandemic. Hence, the Government requests the public to follow all the health guidelines and act in a responsible manner with patience to close all avenues leading to the spread of the disease.

Think of the future

The Government insists that the public should endure all these hardships for the well-being and protection of oneself, our children and the entire nation. Anyone who acts in a manner that harms the welfare of the society will strictly be dealt with according to the existing laws.