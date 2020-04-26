Fifteen (15) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 435

Fifteen (15) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

Seven out of the 15 are from Bandaranaike Mawatha in Colombo and are currently in the quarantine camp in Kandakadu.

The country total therefore has increased to 435 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-25| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 435

Recovered and discharged - 116

Active cases – 313

New Cases for the day- 15

Observation in Hospitals - 247

Total Deaths – 7



