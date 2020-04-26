Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 440

Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

Twenty persons have been diagnosed with Covid-19 infection today. So far 107 persons have been diagnosed for covid-19 infection in the last three days (23, 24 & 25)

Seven out of the 15 diagnosed earlier were from Bandaranaike Mawatha in Colombo and are currently in the quarantine camp in Kandakadu and five were Navy Personnel (four of them from the Welisara camp and one from the Moneragala hospital).

The country total therefore has increased to 440 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-24 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 440

Recovered and discharged - 116

Active cases – 318

New Cases for the day- 20

Observation in Hospitals - 247

Total Deaths – 7