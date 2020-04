37,355 curfew persons have been arrested so far for curfew violations in the country.

The number of vehicles seized by the police during this period is 9,561.

Meanwhile, a person who had come allegedly posing as a doctor from Ragama to Matara violating curfew regulations was arrested in Malimbada, Matara.

Investigations have revealed that the youth had been working as a minor employee in a private hospital in Ragama.