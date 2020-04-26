President+Gotabaya+Rajapaksa+on+elections+and+reconvening+of+parliament+

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that the Election Commission is responsible for holding the general election.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa enlightened the Maha Sangha on the measures taken by the Government to control the spread of COVID – 19 virus and their progress during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (24).

President explained about the control of the spread, quarantine process, reliefs granted to people and future measures to revive the national economy.

The support rendered by every segment of the society including health, security and the entire state mechanism in the face of current challenges is enormous, President said.

The President’s Media Division announced that the Maha Sangha had emphasized that decisions should not be taken outside the constitution.

President stressing the necessity of a strong Parliament to fulfil the aspirations of the people bestowed on him with the landslide victory said that there are no Constitutional powers to reconvene the old Parliament but to convene a new one.



